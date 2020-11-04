Dunn steps down from chief financial role at Gatwick

Gatwick chief financial officer, Nick Dunn, has stepped down from the role in order to take up a new career opportunity with CityFibre.

He will assume the chief financial officer role with the alternative digital infrastructure provider.

Dunn joined Gatwick in 2010, building up a strong finance team and playing a significant role in the development and growth of the airport over the past ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said: “I would personally like to thank Nick for all of his efforts at Gatwick.

“I am proud to have worked closely with him over the past ten years, especially during the significant changes of recent times, which have been unprecedented in Gatwick’s history.”

He added: “Nick is a strategic thinker and has contributed hugely as part of my team.

“I wish him the very best of luck and every success with the next stage of his career.”

Gatwick deputy chief financial officer, Lorenzo Rebel, will take up the role on an interim basis while Gatwick begins the search for a permanent replacement.