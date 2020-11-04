Doors open at Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo

Radisson Hotel Group has debuted its fourth brand in South Africa with the opening of Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo.

The new addition further strengthens the Radisson presence in one of its key African markets and brings the South African portfolio to 16 hotels in operation and under development.

Located in an exclusive private location in Bredell tucked away from city life, Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo offers a peaceful stay with an array of exclusive facilities and services to satisfy the needs of both business and leisure guests.

The hotel is a short 10-minute drive away from O.R. Tambo International Airport and is conveniently situated close to a range of activities and attractions including the nearby shopping malls, local coffee shops and restaurants and Kempton Park Golf Course, designed by Grimsdell & Kerr.

Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to introduce our fourth brand, the fast-growing upscale, Radisson, to South Africa and open the doors of our twelfth hotel in the country.

“South Africa continues to be a key market for us with a robust pipeline of hotels scheduled to open within the next 24 months.

“Along with our first convention centre in the country and second in Africa, we believe the new Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo is the perfect showcase to introduce the Scandinavian-inspired Radisson brand to South Africa.”

This upscale, full-service hotel features 248 contemporary, spacious, and stylish hotel rooms with all the home comforts.

Natural colours and furnishings blend seamlessly to create balanced energy and enhance long-lasting, memorable experiences. Guests can stay connected with free highspeed Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and convention centre.

The Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre, Johannesburg, O.R. Tambo is the ideal venue for business conferences, private functions, and weddings.