Dubai’s Mr Toad’s launches HerbiToads plant-based menu

Mr Toad’s is kicking off 2024 with new menus, special deals for drivers and a host of other tasty offerings, all served up with a warm welcome, big-screen sports action and a family-friendly atmosphere.

Dubai’s go-to destination for hearty, healthy food, great deals and live sports broadcasts has launched a new HerbiToads menu for vegetarians and vegans, a children’s menu, Chauffeurs’ Choice drinks menu. Mr Toad’s original menu has also been enhanced, with additional British and international dishes.

Available at Premier Inn hotels in Dubai, the latest offerings at Mr Toad’s cater for all tastes, budgets and cultures, with bargain snacks, healthy choices, British and international favourites, and more.

The main menu event

Mr Toad’s enhanced menu has a range of new dishes alongside its traditional favourites. Feast on Fishfingers & Chips, check out the Chicken & Leak Pie, try Thai Green Chicken Curry or opt for Jalapeno Poppers, Tortilla Dips, Chicken Quesadilla, Chicken Schnitzel or the All-Day Breakfast Bap. The new dishes complement a host of original menu items, including burgers, curries, salads, pasta and pizza, with prices from AED40.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Toad’s dessert menu is now sweeter than ever, too, with new offerings such as Sticky Toffee Pudding.

New creations for kids

Children now have their own menu at Mr Toad’s, with special creations for younger guests. Treat the little ones to Spaghetti & Meatballs, Octopus-shaped Sausage & Mash, Grilled Chicken, Kids’ Burger and more, with Brownies, Ice Cream and other sweet treats to finish. Prices start at AED15.

Home of the HerbiToads menu

Vegetarian and vegan guests now have a wider choice at Mr Toad’s, with everything from soups to salads and pasta to pizza on the new HerbiToads menu. Dive into Dynamite Cauliflower, munch on a Mediterranean Mezze, or feast on Feta and Harissa Penne. HerbiToads also features Avocado Toast, Veggie Piryani, Mushroom Risotto. Prices from AED30.

Super snack deals

Mr Toad’s is serving up a range of snacks and light bites from now until Ramadan, with dishes from AED30 or a platter of four for AED109. Choose from 10 dishes, including Chicken Tikka Skewers, Devilled Prawns, Chicken Lemon Honey Ginger Bites and Edamame.

Mocktails, milkshakes and more with Chauffeurs’ Choice

Mr Toad’s is firmly in the driving seat with its new Chauffeurs’ Choice menu, feature everything from mocktails to milkshakes, fresh juices to flavoured iced tea and smoothies to soft favourites. Chauffeurs’ Choice drinks start at AED14.

Free drinks, bargain beverages

Mr Toad’s is offering a free drink with every main course throughout January. Get a glass of hops, grape or selected spirits on the house with any main meal item, including salads, pizzas, burgers and HerbiToads items. Plus, Mr Toad’s all day happy hour has selected drinks from AED25.

Mr Toad’s is open daily from 12 noon to 1 am at Premier Inn hotels across Dubai.

For more information or to book a table, contact @mrtoadsme on Instagram.