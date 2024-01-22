A luxury London romantic package with Hyatt Regency London Stratford and APPELLES

Enjoy an inclusive Valentine’s package at one of the world’s best 100 hotels of 2023 from only £144 per couple!

For a magical, exciting, and romantic Valentine’s break in London, stay at Hyatt Regency London Stratford - one of the *world’s best 100 hotels of 2023 - and be swept away with a fabulous, inclusive romantic package that is a temptation in itself.

Designed by Scott Brownrigg architects, the luxurious interiors at Hyatt Regency London Stratford were inspired by the Victorian Golden Age of train travel. Be woo-ed beneath glamorous, swooping archways, amidst an abundance of elegant velvet furnishings, fashionable marble fixtures and bespoke detailing.

Rooms and suites are sumptuously furnished with plush, deluxe beds and premium bathrooms with marble vanities and walk-in showers stocked with luxury skin and hair care brand APPELLES. Guests can choose rooms with spectacular views across Cherry Park or out towards the London City skyline, and enjoy the first-rate equipment in the 12th floor gym, which overlooks the iconic London Stadium.

Book a romantic stay at Hyatt Regency London Stratford, starting at only £144 per couple, from now until Feb 16th, 2024, using promo code VDAY24, and enjoy the following inclusive extras:

ADVERTISEMENT

APPELLES Apothocary and Lab luxury gift amenities including the lush, rose infused candle and body oil

15% off the Valentine’s Day 3-course meal at Elondi Restaurant and complimentary glass of champagne

Chocolates

Breakfast Buffet for two

Booking Period: Now until Feb 16, 2024

Stay Dates: Feb 9, 2024, to Feb 18, 2024

Promo Code: VDAY24

Book direct: www.hyattregencylondonstratford.com

This link takes you directly to the offer: Romantic package

Centrally located on the third floor of Hyatt Regency London Stratford is the Elondi Restaurant, Bar and Terrace; The Elondi Bar is a spectacle of Art Deco, with elegant fittings, exquisite colour palates and cosy chairs with an extensive offering of wine, cocktails and local and craft beers. Especially for Valentine’s, the Elondi Restaurant is offering an enchanting 3-course Valentine’s meal crafted with passion and precision, for just £40 per person (with 15% discount for those staying with the promo).

Located on the borders of Stratford’s picturesque Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and Westfield Stratford City, Hyatt Regency London Stratford is surrounded by stunning parks, canal walks and world-class sports facilities, tree-lined boulevards, cafés, bars, and restaurants, fashion, art and festivals and possibly the best transport links in the city.

Hyatt Regency London Stratford is the epitome of a dreamy valentine’s getaway, married with an endless supply of entertainment on its doorstep, including:

Westfield Stratford City’s 250+ shops, restaurants, a bowling alley, casino and a 17-screen cinema

Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

ArcelorMittal Orbit with its dramatic viewing platforms,

ABBA Voyage

London Stadium,

Hackney Wick with its quirky cafes, art studios, creative eateries, craft breweries and bars along the River Lee



ADDRESS: Hyatt Regency/Hyatt House London Stratford, 10a Chestnut Plaza, Westfield Stratford City, London, E20 1GL,

Instagram: @hyattlondonstratford and @elondirestaurant

Website: www.hyattregencylondonstratford.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HyattHotelsLondonStratford