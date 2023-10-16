World Travel Awards Africa & Indian Ocean 2023 winners revealed

The very best travel, tourism and hospitality brands in Africa and the Indian Ocean in 2023 have been unveiled by World Travel Awards.

Big winners at the red carpet World Travel Awards (WTA) Africa & Indian Ocean Gala Ceremony 2023 included the paradise nation of the Maldives, emerging as winner of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’ as well as ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board’. Kenya was named ‘Africa’s Leading Destination’. The thriving South African hub Durban took the coveted title of ‘Africa’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination’.

The gala WTA reception was held at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis Royal, with tourism royalty travelling from across Africa and the Indian Ocean to find out which organisations had won the coveted titles.

Cape Town collected the honour of ‘Africa’s Leading City Destination’, and Tanzania’s Ngorongoro Conservation Area won ‘Africa’s Leading Tourist Attraction’. ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Wedding Destination’ went to Mauritius, while ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ was claimed by Seychelles. Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Hotel’.

Graham Cooke, Founder, WTA, says: “It has been a privilege to welcome our winners from across Africa and the Indian Ocean for our 30th anniversary celebrations in Dubai. The incredible evening will live long in everyone’s memory. Our winners represent stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and every one for helping to raise the collective benchmark to even greater heights”.

In the aviation sector, big winners included Ethiopian Airlines with the titles of ‘Africa’s Leading Airline’ and ‘Africa’s Leading Airline - Business Class’. Kenya Airways was voted ‘Africa’s Leading Airline - Economy Class’. Air Mauritius claimed ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ and Trans Maldivian Airways was named ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Seaplane Operator’.

In the newcomer categories, Morocco’s Fairmont Taghazout Bay was named ‘Africa’s Leading New Hotel’ and Emerald Zanzibar Resort & Spa hailed. ‘Africa’s Leading New Resort’. Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, Maldives was voted Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’. Travel provider winners included Get Into Maldives Travels (‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Tour Operator’).

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website. https://www.worldtravelawards.com/