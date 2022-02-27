Etihad Mangrove Forest project launches in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Airways has launched the Etihad Mangrove Forest to provide guests, corporate accounts and partners the option to adopt mangroves in Abu Dhabi to reduce their carbon footprint.

The project has been developed alongside Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and is designed to develop new carbon sinks and natural resources to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Using a unique digital platform, the Etihad Mangrove Forest will allow guests and partners to invest in carbon removal for AED 18.5 (US$5) per mangrove, where the individual trees can be tracked online or through an app.

The guest receives a unique tree code, geolocation, and virtual access to their tree for the next ten years.

The guest can gift the tree to their loved ones and name the tree to create a unique experience and bond.

Tony Douglas, group chief executive officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Over the last two years Etihad has developed an extensive programme to tackle the challenge of aviation sustainability.

“We have focused on innovation and technology to develop carbon reducing processes and operational efficiencies that will benefit the industry, as well as building partnerships and collaborations to lead a united industry response to decarbonisation through the most comprehensive, cross organisational sustainability aviation initiative ever undertaken.

“The Etihad Mangrove Forest is the next step in our sustainability journey to ensure our responsibility to remove carbon from the atmosphere is progressing.

“The intent is to create forests on all continents we fly to, and to provide our guests with an engaging opportunity to take part in the solution.”

Globally, mangroves store approximately 6.4 billion tonnes of carbon, almost four times more than other terrestrial forests.

At a rate of just more than 12 kilogrammes a year, the average mangrove captures over 300 kilogrammes of CO2 in its 25-year lifetime, helping to fight the effects of climate change such as coral bleaching and coastline degradation, and support biodiversity and wildlife.

The Etihad Mangroves Forest site has been chosen specifically due to its protected status under the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, which guarantees its ability to remove carbon from the atmosphere for at least 100-years.