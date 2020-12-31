Dubai prepares for tourism rebound in 2021

Almost six months on from reopening its borders to international visitors, Dubai has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its residents and holidaymakers, while preparing to ring in 2021 in style.

The destination continues to take effective steps to build on the strategic initiative to reopen the city to tourists and facilitate travel while maintaining stringent health and safety protocols.

Dubai Tourism and Emirates have partnered to offer all those who have already travelled to Dubai the opportunity to extend their trip until January 31st with fees for date changes waived on flights when issued in the same travel class.

Emirates is also offering a host of special fares for international travellers for bookings made by January 3rd and automatic multi-risk travel insurance coverage with every flight including cover for Covid-19 medical and in-trip quarantine costs extended for flights until the end of January.

In addition, tourist visas for all nationalities will be extended for one month free of charge.

Now is the time for holidaymakers to make the most of their trip and experience even more of Dubai.

When it comes to New Year’s countdowns, Dubai never falls short of expectations. Burj Khalifa’s breath-taking fireworks and light & laser show will be synchronised to the Dubai Fountain Show, and promises to reflect a true celebration of Dubai.

Performances by international artists such as Kiss at Atlantis, the Palm, Dubai as well as DJ sets promise something for everyone to enjoy.

With January temperatures hovering in the mid-20s, Dubai’s beaches are perfect for those seeking winter sun.

From untouched shorelines ideal for family escapes to active watersports hubs populated by windsurfers, kite surfers and bodyboarders, Dubai has a beach for everyone.

Dubai Shopping Festival is now in its 26th year and is held until January 30th.

Malls and shopping destinations come alive with family fun and entertainment, live concerts, unique markets, art installations and stage shows.

With super sales, unmissable promotions and chances to win life-changing prizes it is the perfect place for those that want to enjoy retail therapy and exciting events all set against a backdrop of stunning light and fireworks shows.

If 2020 was the year of working from home, then 2021 will be the year of virtual working.

With Dubai having announced the new virtual working programme, now is the time to take the plunge and work from one of the world’s most connected cities.

Entrepreneurs and flexible workers can extend their holiday and experience great quality of life and have access to convenient facilities and resources to help them further their career or grow their business.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), said: “With 2021 on the horizon, we look forward to continuing to welcome first time and repeat visitors to Dubai, with stringent health protocols and precautionary measures firmly in place.

“We are pleased to continue to work closely with our strategic partners Emirates, as well as our hospitality partners, allowing holidaymakers to experience the vibrant energy of Dubai and all our iconic attractions, fantastic culinary and shopping experiences, and exciting festivals and events with added reassurance and flexibility.”

Going into 2021, Dubai will continue to strengthen its offering for leisure visitors with new attractions and hotels in the pipeline.

In addition, Dubai will see the return of world-class events and festivals including Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Food Festival, and in October, Dubai will play host to the first ever World Expo to be held in this region.

Dubai is considered the World’s Leading Business Travel Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards, while Emirates was honoured with the title of World’s Leading Airline – Business Class.

Atlantis, the Palm will be celebrating on New Year’s Eve, welcoming a performance from American rock band Kiss.

Tim Kelly, executive vice president and managing director, Atlantis Dubai said: “At Atlantis, the Palm we are ending 2020 with a bang with the world’s largest ever live-streamed event by rock legends Kiss, together with a record-breaking firework and pyrotechnic display – the likes of which have yet to be seen – while, of course, maintaining stringent health and safety protocols.

“In line with emirates’ special January fares, and the events lined up by Dubai Tourism across the emirate, Atlantis is also unlocking a host of exclusive offers for guests staying five nights or more from January 2nd to April 30th with its January sale.

“These include an array of adventures for guests to start ticking off their bucket lists for 2021, with international guests also benefitting from complimentary in-resort PCR tests.”

Atlantis, the Palm was recognised by voters at the World Travel Awards as the World’s Leading Landmark Resort earlier this year.

Jumeirah Group will play its role in the celebrations, having recently welcomed the reopening of the iconic Burj al Arab.

The flagship property welcomed its first guests after an eight-month closure caused by the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this week.

Alexander Lee, Jumeirah Group chief commercial officer, said: “The opening of Dubai in July 2020 to international visitors had an incredibly positive impact on Jumeirah’s bookings from a number of overseas markets, a trend that has continued ever since.

“We are attributing this to both the breadth of offer we have here in Dubai, particularly our two kilometres of private beachfront with its extensive pool, dining and spa offering, but also the certified health and safety measures in place for guest peace of mind, including Dubai Tourism’s Dubai Assured programme.

“Six of our hotels in Dubai have furthermore received the prestigious Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, which we believe has gone a long way in helping to restore confidence for international travellers.

“As we move into 2021, we are looking forward to welcoming more international guests to experience our renowned hospitality, in particular our culinary experiences, such as French Riviera, our French Mediterranean concept on the beach at Jumeirah Al Qasr, and most recently SAL, a chic new beach concept and striking Southern European dining destination on The Terrace at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah.”

World Travel Awards voters honoured Burj Al Arab with the trophy for World’s Leading All-Suite Hotel in 2020.

Over at Armani Hotel Dubai, guests are invited to mark the end of 2020 and celebrate the beginning of a new decade as an exclusive guest of the luxurious property.

Take a front row seat for an evening of global celebration in the heart of Downtown Dubai where spectacular culinary innovation is enjoyed against the glittering backdrop of Burj Khalifa.

Sample a collection of gastronomic dining experiences at what is considered the World’s Leading Hotel by the World Travel Awards.

Feast on a showcase of India’s rich gourmet heritage at Armani/Amal and the multi-sensory Japanese delights of Armani/Hashi.

Come together with family or friends for the first UAE Kosher restaurant Armani/Kaf or reserve a sought-after seat for an epicurean extravaganza to end the year at Armani/Ristorante.

Proceedings start at 18:00, with a one-hour complimentary welcome drinks at Armani/Lounge.

Finally, Address Hotels & Resorts - honoured at the Middle East’s Leading Hotel Brand by voters at the World Travel Awards - will welcome guests to its portfolio of one-of-a-kind properties across Downtown Dubai for a series of spectacular events.

With 2020 being a very particular year, this New Year’s Eve the Dubai-based company is aiming to back to Relive How We Lived.

Add style to a New Year’s revelry with different decade nights across Address Hotels from the 1920s to the 1980s.

Surround yourself with loved ones as you tuck into delightful delicacies, listen to popular tunes and create new marvellous memories.

Experiences are available at Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall, Palace Downtown, Address Sky View, Address Dubai Marina, Address Beach Resort and Address Montgomerie.

There is more information here.