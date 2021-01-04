Dominican Republic extends Covid-19 healthcare offer

The ministry of tourism of the Dominican Republic (MITUR) has announced the continuation of their free health coverage plan to March 31st.

The scheme is aimed at tourists arriving on commercial flights and staying at a hotel.

The plan, which was originally set to cover tourists only through to January 1st this year, has now been extended offering hope to UK visitors who are hoping that they may be able to travel to the destination later in the first quarter.

The plan is effective from the moment of check-in at a hotel and includes all coverage of medical emergencies in case of Covid-19.

“The Dominican government is committed to the reactivation of our tourism industry in an efficient and responsible manner.

“The free traveller assistance plan has proven to be a success, as it has helped position the Dominican Republic as a safe destination where tourists can enjoy the country’s offerings with the peace of mind that there is a health system prepared to care for them in case of any contingency, and at no cost to them,” said David Collado, Dominican Republic minister of tourism.

The free health coverage plan includes complete care with coverage for medical emergencies in case of Covid-19 including ambulatory visits, hospitalisations, medicines, prolonged visits due to medical emergencies, specialist attention, visits to various health centres throughout the country, transportation in case of emergency, hospital expenses and penalty costs for flight changes.

The extension of the plan is a measure that attests to the commitment of the ministry of tourism with the industry, a driving force for the Dominican economy, and constitutes an important incentive to continue the path of tourism recovery for 2021.

More Information

To obtain information on the latest travel protocols that are being implemented in the Dominican Republic related to Covid-19, visit the official website.