Kiss to welcome New Year at Atlantis, the Palm

Proving that Kiss and Atlantis, the Palm never do anything by halves, the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, multi-platinum selling band is joining forces with the leading entertainment resort this New Year’s Eve to announce the biggest concert event of the year.

Sending off 2020 in Kiss-style, guests staying at the resort are invited to watch the largest Kiss show of their storied career live from the comfort of their own room box suites.

With the performance set to take place on a specially built stage located on the Royal Beach, guests staying at Atlantis, the Palm can take advantage of front row seats to largest live event via a vertical concert format.

After enjoying dinner at one of six restaurants, guests staying in a Palm View Room can enjoy vistas of the main stage and a record-breaking pyrotechnic fireworks display, ringing in the NYE from the comfort of their balconies.

A five-night package will start from $7,431 per room and include a NYE dinner as well as an in-room food and beverage package.

As a first of its kind hybrid event, not only will the concert be live-ticketed but also live streamed.

Filmed with more than 50 cameras and 360-degree views, the show will be produced by City Drive Studios and will serve as the season premiere for a series of episodes for Landmarks Live In Concert.

Putting nearly 400 crew members back to work for the first time in eight months, 80 per cent of which will be UAE based, the production will take extraordinary on-site Covid-19 protocols including daily testing and biometric crew wristbands to ensure highest safety standards for the entire event.

The vertical concert layout also provides a safe social distancing environment with individual bathrooms, room service capabilities, contactless check-in and check-out, and a room for guests to stay the night in.

“We are incredibly excited that Kiss, and City Drive Studios have chosen Atlantis Dubai for this first-of-its-kind initiative,” said Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai.

“Atlantis has a reputation as being a trailblazer in the world of entertainment and we know that this first of its kind event will make for a memorable and record-breaking New Year’s Eve for our guests, whilst also adhering to social distancing requirements.”

The show will also feature a live pre-show that can be streamed for free.

The Kiss concert and pyro show will feature numerous price points to accommodate all New Year’s Eve celebrators safely from home.

While the show will be broadcast live timed to midnight in Dubai, all of the streaming packages allow a replay option so that fans can re-watch timed to their own midnight festivities.