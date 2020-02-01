Dubai Food Festival to return later this month

The much-awaited Dubai Food Festival returns for its seventh edition on February 26th.

A citywide culinary extravaganza designed to cement Dubai’s position as the gastronomy capital of the region, the event will present an array of delicious offerings.

Running until March 14th, the upcoming edition of the festival will celebrate the city’s culinary diversity drawn from the UAE and the cultures of over 200 nationalities in Dubai, and also give residents, visitors, families and foodies an insight into the latest tastes and trends from the global gastronomy scene.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment, the 18-day Dubai Food Festival 2020 will offer an appealing range of mouth-watering events including annual favourites.

These include Dubai Restaurant Week, Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences featuring masterclasses, chef tables and unique dining fare as well as exciting new activations, appearances by celebrity chefs, food-related events and promotions at malls, restaurants, hypermarkets and much more.

Find out more here.