Baumgartner joins PA Consulting from Etihad

Peter Baumgartner, former chief executive of Etihad Airways, will join PA Consulting’s specialist aviation team.

The unit includes the 2017 acquisition, Nyras.

Baumgartner has had a prolific career to date and joins PA from Etihad Aviation Group.

He will join as a senior advisor and establish PA’s Aviation Advisory Board – a non-executive group of senior aviation professionals.

The board will help shape the strategy of PA’s growing aviation business and support the ongoing delivery of the best service to its aviation clients and the wider industry.

Richard Davey, global head of aviation at PA Consulting, said, “I have worked with Peter for over twenty years, and have the highest respect for his achievements in the industry.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to continue to work with him as he moves on from Etihad Aviation Group.

“He will provide the industry insights and perspectives to take our business to its next stage of development.”

PA’s aviation business provides consulting advice to the global aviation industry with a focus on transactions and investments, competitive strategy, business efficiency, sustainability, and the application of technology from a strong industry perspective. Its

Its diverse team of aviation experts combines real industry experience with a legacy in innovation, ensuring PA develops and delivers ingenious solutions for its clients, that include airlines, airports, aviation service companies, investors and governments.

Baumgartner added: “Throughout my career, it was impossible not to turn to Richard and his team in moments when exceptional subject matter expertise was required.

“I highly value their innovation and ability to contribute to successful outcomes.

“It’s with great delight that I will now work with Richard and his growing team of aviation experts at PA.

“I look forward to helping further develop their understanding of the complex needs of their aviation clients and am eager to continue to make an impact in the aviation industry.”