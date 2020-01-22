Mauritius to welcome prestigious polo tournament this summer

Mauritius is set to host a prestigious polo match later in the year following the signing of a new partnership.

The news was announced at the annual Snow Polo World Cup, hosted each year in St. Moritz.

Arvind Bundhun, chief executive of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, made the announcement during a gala dinner hosted at Badrutt’s Palace Hotel.

He was welcomed to the stage by Reto Gaudenzi, chief executive of St. Moritz Snow Polo, and joined by Sanjiv Ramdanee, chief executive of Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa.

St Moritz hosts the only polo tournament on snow in the world.

More than 15,000 spectators were on hand to watch the action.

Polo enthusiasts from around the world gathered for an outstanding weekend of polo showcasing a variety of events.

These included polo clinics taught by former England team champion and Royal Salute World Polo ambassador, Malcolm Borwick, VIP luncheons on the frozen lake and endless flutes of Perrier-Jouët champagne.

More Information



Arvind Bundhun, chief executive of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority is honoured by the World Travel Awards



Sanjiv Ramdanee, chief executive of Maradiva Villas Resort & Spa, claims a top World Travel Awards trophy

The date and host of the proposed Mauritian polo tournament will be revealed in the coming months.

Maradiva Villas Resort – considered the World’s Leading Luxury Villa Beach Resort - is expected to be closely involved.

Mauritius itself was recognised as the World’s Most Romantic Destination, while also claiming the title of Indian Ocean’s Leading Tourist Board.