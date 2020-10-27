World Dream arrives in Singapore ahead of relaunch

World Dream has arrived in Singapore ahead of a relaunch of the cruise sector in Asia.

There are currently 187 crew members aboard, each of whom has completed a 14-day quarantine on the cruise ship prior to arrival in the city state.

The crew will undergo a further series of mandatory Covid-19 testing as stipulated by the local authorities and are required to test negative before signing-up for active duty.

Prior to her arrival in Singapore, World Dream has been on hiatus in Rotterdam, the Netherlands after being taken out of service in early February.

The Dream Cruises-owned 150,695 gross ton megaship will now undergo thorough cleaning and sanitisation prior to her inaugural ‘Super Seacation’ sailing on November 6th.

World Dream will be the newest built cruise ship to call Singapore home and will be the first cruise ship to restart service in the Lion City.