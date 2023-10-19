Detox Before Retox at Pine Cliffs Resort

With Christmas less than 70 days away we’re in the Danger Zone of not being fighting fit for this festive season. And where better to have a little ‘detox before retox’ this autumn than in the sun-soaked Algarve?

Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort, has launched a new wellness programme in collaboration with Serenity – The Art of Well Being and Active By Serenity. Pine Cliffs’ guests can now embark on their pre-Christmas ‘detox before retox’ with a weight-loss management programme which includes a personalised fitness assessment and seasonal nutrition plan. Guests will develop a whole new attitude to weight loss ensuring a more energising, healthier and sustainable lifestyle for life before – and after – the Christmas indulgence.

Pine Cliffs is one of Europe’s stellar fitness destinations with fitness studios and two Active Health Clubs boasting magnificent views over the cliffs and the Atlantic Ocean. The forward-thinking fitness and wellness concept provides transformative experiences to nurture the mind, body and soul. The new guest weight-loss programmes includes:

Fitness assessments with a personal trainer (including a personalised plan to take home)

Nutrition consultations (including a personalised plan to take home)

Detox kit

Personal training sessions

Sudatonic sculpting & slimming body wrap

Marine detox baths

Lymphatic drainage massages

Fitness group classes

Slimming massage

Plus, guests have complimentary access to Thermal Oasis at Serenity SPA with its steam room, kneipp pool, hydrotherapy pool, herbal sauna, outdoor jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas. And those that have any energy left can utilise the extensive leisure facilities of the resort including 8 pools, nine- hole golf course and tennis academy.

Of course, Pine Cliffs’ new weight-loss programme is not just for Christmas; the 7, 10 and 14-night retreats are available all-year-round. Price includes breakfast, lunch and dinner (no drinks, obviously) and seasonal meal plans designed by a nutritionist.

Prices per person:

7 nights from £1,681/ €1942

10 nights from £2,494/ €2881

14 nights from £3,408/ €3,937

Stay at Pine Cliffs Resort for a special retreat price of €101/£90 per night for a deluxe room at Pine Cliffs Hotel, €126/£111 for a suite at Pine Cliffs Ocean Suites, and €132/£116 a night at Pine Cliff Gardens.

For more information, visit: serenity-spa.com/en/weight-management and pinecliffs.com