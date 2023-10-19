TAP Air Portugal Embraces the World

TAP Air Portugal presents its new brand proposal, placing the motto “Embracing the World” at the centre of its messaging.

TAP’s brand positioning is designed to strengthen the airline’s connection with its customers, partners, employees and other stakeholders and to increase awareness in key markets around the world through a new and creative marketing strategy.

The proposal, which renews the personality of the Portuguese carrier’s brand, positions TAP as welcoming, adventurous and fun. This was the focus at the company’s headquarters in Lisbon, where a specially invited audience of TAP employees, celebrated the new, more inclusive face of the brand.

The aim of TAP’s new messaging is to convey Portugal’s connection to the world, and the world’s connection to Portugal, awakening the typically Portuguese curiosity in every traveller. “Embracing the World” represents TAP’s desire to discover, explore and broaden horizons with an open mind and a warm spirit.

The brand positioning was also unveiled to the general public, with the slogan and brand identity appearing online at flytap.com, as well as in an advertising campaign above and below the line in key markets. The airline also teamed up with popular Portuguese musician Branko, who composed a new brand song that “Embraces the World”.

Justyna Valente, Head of Marketing at TAP, said: “TAP’s new brand positioning celebrates the natural curiosity and hospitality of the Portuguese, and the Company’s long history of being innovative and pioneering through its new slogan ‘Embrace the World’. We live in a more inclusive age where diversity is celebrated, which is why “Embracing the World” also defines the new way TAP wants to be seen by our employees, customers and partners.

“It reinforces our great goal of bringing family, friends and colleagues together and is at the heart of our values as a trusted and inclusive airline,” continues Valente. “We look forward to embracing customers old and new, as TAP takes a step towards a warmer, more dynamic and open future, as we strive to provide every traveller with the best possible flying experience.”

To find out more about the new brand positioning, watch here the “manifesto” film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2OEtLeuT47g&feature=youtu.be and visit abracaomundo.flytap.com