Dell to lead Four Seasons Hotel Prague

Four Seasons Hotel Prague has announced the appointment of Martin Dell as the new general manager.

This new role follows his most recent position as resort manager at Four Seasons Resort Maui, Hawaii.

Born and raised in the Czech Republic, Dell brings a wealth of global hospitality experience to his new role.

He began his career at the iconic Grandhotel Pupp in Karlovy Vary, before gaining a wide range of skills and hotel experiences with postings in Sydney, Hong Kong and Doha.

His relationship with Four Seasons started in 2010 at Regent Singapore (formerly a Four Seasons hotel).

ADVERTISEMENT

Dell holds a bachelor’s degree in business and hotel management from the William Blue Hospitality School in Sydney, Australia.

He also gained a sommelier’s certification from Wine Academy, Valtice, Czech Republic.

Known for his strong leadership skills and management experience, Dell has also been involved in the creation of prestigious food and beverage outlets.

“It’s all about enjoying what we do.

“A healthy working culture, passion and dedication together make up the secret recipe for success,” said Dell.

“I do everything possible to support all our employees in their development, helping them to exceed their goals.

“Together, we are going to create magical moments for our guests and show them Prague at its very best.”

Martin is esteemed for his positive impact on employees and guests, his contagious energy, creative mindset and hands-on approach in day-to-day operations.

In his free time, Martin is keen to rediscover Prague’s restaurant and bar scene, support his favourite hockey team, and explore the Czech Republic’s lakes and mountains with his wife Jana and his two children, daughter Stella and son Luca.