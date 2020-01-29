South African Airways to cut international routes

South African Airways will cut eight routes from its international schedule as it restructures in an attempt to fend off bankruptcy.

The flag-carrier said it would scrap routes from Johannesburg, including to Abidjan via Accra (Ghana), Entebbe (Uganda), Guangzhou (China), Hong Kong (China) and Luanda (Angola).

Departures to Munich (Germany), Ndola (Zambia) and Sao Paulo (Brazil) will also cease, with the cuts effective from February 29th.

On its domestic route network, South African Airways will continue to serve Cape Town from Johannesburg on a reduced basis.

All other internal destinations - including Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth - will be cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Domestic routes operated by its low-cost subsidiary Mango will not be affected.

International services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington (via Accra) will be retained.

Regional services from Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls, Livingston and Windhoek will also continue.

In a bid to reassure potential passengers, the carrier added further route changes are not expected.

Employee numbers will be reduced, but the number of job cuts has not been announced.

South African Airways was saved from collapse by a loan of R.3.5 billion (US$239 million) from the state-owned Development Bank of Southern Africa last month.