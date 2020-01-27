Breaking Travel News
Gulf Air returns to Erbil, Iraq

Gulf Air has welcomed the resumption of services to Erbil in Iraq as flight GF233 lands in Erbil International Airport.

Upon arrival, a celebratory event was held at the airport which saw the attendance of Gulf Air chief operations officer, Suhail Ismaeel, and country manager in Iraq, Isa Shah.

Various dignitaries, a number of local media, travel industry representatives and airport officials were also on hand for the arrival.

At the inaugural event in Erbil International Airport, Ismaeel said: “We’re happy to return to Erbil and operate direct flights to and from this Iraqi city.”

He added: “With three weekly direct flights between Bahrain and Erbil supplemented with great connectivity through our hub, this destination promises to be a key route within our growing network.”

Gulf Air’s flights to Erbil will further strengthen the airline’s existing Iraqi routes of Baghdad and Najaf.