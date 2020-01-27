Gulf Air returns to Erbil, Iraq

Gulf Air has welcomed the resumption of services to Erbil in Iraq as flight GF233 lands in Erbil International Airport.

Upon arrival, a celebratory event was held at the airport which saw the attendance of Gulf Air chief operations officer, Suhail Ismaeel, and country manager in Iraq, Isa Shah.

Various dignitaries, a number of local media, travel industry representatives and airport officials were also on hand for the arrival.

At the inaugural event in Erbil International Airport, Ismaeel said: “We’re happy to return to Erbil and operate direct flights to and from this Iraqi city.”

He added: “With three weekly direct flights between Bahrain and Erbil supplemented with great connectivity through our hub, this destination promises to be a key route within our growing network.”

Gulf Air’s flights to Erbil will further strengthen the airline’s existing Iraqi routes of Baghdad and Najaf.