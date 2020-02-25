Kempinski opens Gran Hotel Bristol in Havana

The all-new Gran Hotel Bristol is now open.

The property is located in the heart of Havana, just steps away from the National Capitol Building (El Capitolio).

Inspired by the legendary Art Deco style of the 1930s, its 162 comfortable guestrooms are stylishly appointed with bright accents, clean lines and contemporary furnishings.

Each room features a flat-screen TV, an individual control panel and complimentary Wi-Fi.

“We are very excited about our second location in Havana.

“It is a great asset for Kempinski Hotels portfolio, with its Art Deco-style interiors, nonchalant atmosphere and superb location.

“Gran Hotel Bristol offers a different take on the boutique lifestyle hotel, and the quirky Cuban culture is reflected in the most genuine service,” said Xavier Destribats, chief operating officer, the Americas, Kempinski Hotels.

A destination of its own, the rooftop pool is destined to be one of the most iconic spots in Havana.

Guests can enjoy a refreshing swim with panoramic views over the city, or admire the reflection of the golden dome of El Capitolio while lounging poolside and sipping one of the handcrafted cocktails.

For those who like to stay in shape while travelling, the hotel gym is fully equipped with the latest fitness equipment.

Located on the mezzanine floor, the gym provides a modern space for an easy and convenient workout.

Adjacent to the gym is a salon that offers a variety of professional hair and nail services, with dedicated stations for ladies and gents, and skilled staff to provide a seamless glam-up routine.

Strategically located on the mezzanine floor, the meeting room is designed for intimate meetings and creative presentations.

The flexible space can accommodate up to 12 people and features a large LCD screen.

Commenting on the new hotel, general manager Thierry Brinté, added: “Havana’s rich and vibrant cultural landscape was the biggest inspiration for Gran Hotel Bristol.

“Transformation of this stylish new hotel was truly a labour of love and dedication.

“Our guests and residents will be immersed in an exclusive lifestyle experience, where relaxed urban vibes and culinary mastery breathe new life into this historical building.”