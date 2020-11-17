Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana opens in Caribbean

Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana is officially opening its doors as the first of its kind in the Dominican Republic.

The hotel comes one of the few Radisson Blu hotels in the world to offer the all-inclusive experience.

“The opening of Radisson Blu in Punta Cana marks an important milestone in our corporate history and is a testament to our confidence in the reactivation of tourism in the Dominican Republic,” said Francisco Jorge, vice president of ACH Hotels & Resorts, the company behind this Radisson Blu franchise.

“We are proud to expand Radisson’s footprint in the Caribbean, offering our guests the quality of service that has made the brand a staple in the tourism industry, combined with the idyllic natural charm of one of the best Dominican beaches,” he added.

Radisson Blu Resort & Residence Punta Cana, a short 15-minute drive from Punta Cana International Airport, features 164 suites along 12 buildings on the shores of Cabeza de Toro beach.

The all-suite property is divided into four deluxe suite categories, including spacious Junior Suites and Penthouses of two and three rooms, all of which enjoy either ocean, garden, or pool views.

Among the premium in-room amenities are rain showers, gourmet coffee and tea station, plush bathrobes, and more.

Exceptional international and local fare take centre stage at the six a la carte restaurants on property.

The gourmet options range from Mediterranean and Asian fusion to Dominican flavours, several displaying seaside views.

For guests interested in dining in the comfort of their suite, the property also offers 24-hour in-room dining services. Additionally, guests can unwind with crafted cocktails at one of the property’s five bars and lounges.