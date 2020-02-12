Eclipse at Half Moon debuts in Jamaica

Half Moon in Jamaica has opened a new luxury resort, Eclipse at Half Moon.

Nestled between the lush rolling hills of Montego Bay and the glistening Caribbean Sea, Eclipse at Half Moon is a celebration of authentic Jamaican culture reflecting its surrounding natural beauty.

Just a ten-minute drive from Sangster International Airport, the resort features 57 new accommodations, a stunning infinity-edge pool and a natural swimming cove, as well as seven bars and restaurants.

Guests can also enjoy two additional distinct resort choices: Founders Cove at Half Moon and Rose Hall Villas at Half Moon, which are located at opposite ends of the 400-acre property.

Managed by Salamander Hotels & Resorts, Half Moon is renowned for its legacy of excellence and hospitality.

The property was founded 65 years ago, and three of the original founding families still remain as owners.

“Eclipse is a distinct luxury experience, and one that honours and complements Half Moon’s legacy and character,” said Guy Steuart, chairman of the board at Half Moon.

“Guests will discover our unique spirit of character and culture amidst traditional, elegant architecture inspired by our surroundings, and dimensioned within an abundance of roamable beach and gardens.”

Eclipse at Half Moon was designed by the renowned architecture and design firm Hart Howerton of New York and San Francisco.

The heart of the resort is its Great House, the property’s arrival experience, which is framed by a large Guango tree – one of more than 70 trees carefully replanted to ensure mature and natural surroundings.

The lobby is set on a gentle rise of 17 feet above high tide to offer unobstructed views of the sea from the moment guests arrive, while the Anglo-Caribbean aesthetic was inspired by Jamaican culture and accented with elegant shutters, vibrant colours and vintage family photographs from the owners’ archives.

Custom murals hang in the reception and capture the spirit of Caribbean life in the style of Michael Lester, an artist of Polish descent who became famous in Jamaica for his colourful work.

Eclipse features a variety of luxurious accommodations which are located in three areas.

With incredible sunrise views and surrounded by lush, tropical gardens, the resort’s tastefully designed estate homes offer maximum flexibility, including up to four bedrooms – each with its own private entrance.

The homes also include a butler pantry, large great room, island contemporary furnishings, indoor/outdoor showers, and living and dining terraces.

Eclipse also features 32 prestige ocean rooms, which are carefully positioned in low-profile cottages.

Featuring fabulous views of the Caribbean Sea, these spacious rooms offer luxurious bathrooms, reading coves, colourful artwork from students of the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts, and expansive verandas or terraces featuring daybeds.

More Information

Half Moon is considered the Caribbean’s Leading Conference Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.