Aloft San Juan takes brand into Caribbean

Aloft Hotels has welcomed the opening of Aloft San Juan, the first hotel from the brand in the Caribbean.

By mixing art, technology and music, Aloft San Juan introduces a new social scene with a fresh approach that differentiates itself from the traditional hotel offering.

Aloft San Juan arrives in Puerto Rico as part of the expansion and growth of PRISA Group with Caribe Hospitality and managed by Marriott International.

With 177-rooms, this vibrant new boutique hotel features a loft-inspired design that redefines modern travel.

The property invites guests to experience effortless travels in the city of San Juan due to its ideal location near Isla Grande Airport and Miramar, Old San Juan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are changing Puerto Rico’s hospitality landscape as the only hotel located within San Juan’s premiere entertainment destination, El Distrito, and first Aloft hotel on the island as well as in the Caribbean,” said Toni Stoeckl, global brand leader, Aloft Hotels.

“With 135 hotels in the pipeline, we are proud of the global growth and demand of our design-driven Aloft brand.”

Aloft San Juan’s flexible event spaces and convenient location near Puerto Rico Convention Centre are perfect for industry-wide trade shows and company conferences.

Similarly, open spaces and terraces overlooking the fountains of the Convention Centre create the ideal environment for social events such as cocktails and weddings.

“We are excited to shake up the rhythm with the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean, bringing the brand’s different by design approach to Puerto Rico,” said Christian Nieves, general manager of Aloft San Juan.

“San Juan is a vibrant destination, filled with exciting entertainment, rich history, and captivating art, all which ignite the self-expressing Aloft traveller to explore and create.

Located only a few minutes away from El Viejo San Juan, a historic area renowned for its cultural and gastronomic offering, the hotel is one of the anchor properties of El Distrito and the first to open in the 50,000 square-foot central plaza that will serve as the hub of all things fun and entertainment in Puerto Rico.