interCaribbean Airways and Regional Partners Celebrate Continued Expansion

interCaribbean Airways, in partnership with the St Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC. (BTMI), hosted a cocktail reception last week, at the Hilton Hotel in Barbados to celebrate the Airline’s expansion in the Eastern Caribbean and new flight between St Kitts and Nevis and Barbados.

he event honoured interCaribbean’s official launch of service in August 2020 in the Eastern Caribbean and marked the Airline’s current introduction of direct flights between Barbados and St Kitts and Nevis, just in time for the upcoming St. Kitts Music Festival, an iconic annual event celebrating its 25th year in 2023.

The Cocktail Reception was attended by many distinguished guests, including St. Kitts’ Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, Barbados Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Honourable Ian Gooding-Edghill and other Government officials, representatives from the respective national tourism authorities, industry leaders, and other stakeholders, commemorating interCaribbean’s overall success in the region and its commitment to forging and strengthening partnerships for improved service and growth.

Leading the St Kitts delegation was Honourable Marsha T. Henderson, St. Kitts’ Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour, who, in her remarks, highlighted St. Kitts as leading the charge in finding innovative solutions to help address the current challenges in regional travel. The Minister stated, “The introduction of interCaribbean Airways service is perfectly timed ahead. It is a wonderful time of year to immerse and indulge in the hidden gems of St. Kitts. Looking ahead, our Summer of Fun showcases our pioneering tourism offerings and world-class events. This additional lift will re-energize our intraregional travel. We look forward to making travel to St. Kitts more efficient, so you can make the most of your time hiking in our rainforest, exploring our cultural sites, and enjoying our festivals and cuisine.”

Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways, in his remarks to the gathering, stated, “We are thrilled to celebrate our continued expansion into the Eastern Caribbean with our partners, the St Kitts Tourism Authority and Barbados Tourism Marketing INC. (BTMI). Prime Minister Mottley, and Prime Minister Dr. Drew, I commend your vision and your political will to answer the call of the region’s people. Indeed, you give meaning to the African proverb, which says ‘if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ Your stewardship ensures that together, we are going places, and connecting the region—one island, one partnership, one vision at a time.”

The interCaribbean Airways Cocktail Reception was marked by networking, speeches, presentations, and entertainment—building travel and tourism alliances for the continued development of regional integration and intra-regional travel.