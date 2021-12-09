Courtyard by Marriott to receive North America overhaul

Courtyard by Marriott has launched a “modern design evolution” and robust renovation strategy for North America.

More than 375 of the earliest generation hotels throughout the United States and Canada are expected to be modernised with exterior renovations by 2024, including prominent displays of the refreshed Courtyard logo.

Many hotels are also expected to be complemented by new interior design in their public spaces and guest rooms.

“Over 38 years ago, Courtyard was the first hotel brand specifically for business travellers.

“Our new design strategy builds on that Courtyard legacy in ways that are perfectly suited for both leisure and business travellers,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand leader, classic select brands, Marriott.

“As the pioneer amongst select service brands, Courtyard continues to adapt to the changing ways that guests live, work, and play through thoughtful innovation to provide the best possible guest experience.”

Aimed at enhancing its North American portfolio, these updates will help shape the modern hotel experience from arrival to check-out, coupled with innovations taking place within the hotel.

The new façade is inspired by an elegant and minimal aesthetic to include a redesigned porte-cochere, reframed and repainted exterior surfaces, ambient lighting, new signage and fresh landscaping.

It features wood tones with grey hues to reflect the smart casual style of the next-gen traveller.

Landscape planting will accentuate the architectural elements of the hotel while creating an open, unobstructed view.

In addition to the renovations, Courtyard has introduced its newest generational prototype featuring a sleek exterior and sophisticated, yet comfortable interior design that will also be adopted by earlier generation hotels.

The open environment lobby also provides ample space for guests beyond their rooms with a large communal table for casual conversation and interaction.

In the back of the lobby, increased lounge seating is anchored by large windows, giving way to expansive views of the outdoor courtyard complete with firepits and relaxed outdoor seating.