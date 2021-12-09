Orient Express to debut La Dolce Vita in 2023

Accor-owned Orient Express will launch a new train service in Italy in 2023.

In partnership with Arsenale, Orient Express La Dolce Vita will launch more than 150 years after Georges Nagelmackers debuted the luxury express.

Six trains will embark through several iconic itineraries across 14 regions and beyond, including three international destinations from Rome to Paris, Istanbul and Split.

A magical stopover in Rome will feature the very first Orient Express Hotel, Minerva, scheduled to open in 2024.

The concept for the new Orient Express La Dolce Vita trains pay tribute to “La Dolce Vita,” a historical period of glamour, joie de vivre and artistic fervour in Italy during the 1960s.

With support from Accor, La Dolce Vita train’s official hospitality partner, and thanks to the partnership with Trenitalia and Fondazione FS Italiane, the journey invites passengers to travel through more than 16,000 km of workable railway lines.

Designed by Dimorestudio, the global architectural and design studio founded by Emiliano Salci and Britt Moran in 2003, the Orient Express La Dolce Vita train embodies the Italian art of living and all its beautiful traditions with a more contemporary spirit of travel.

The train’s sumptuous decor will adorn 12 deluxe cabins, 18 suites, and one honour suite and restaurant, all boldly celebrating the craftsmanship, design and creativity of the 1960-70s.

The itineraries have been chosen to create unique travel experiences, all capable of awakening our five senses.

Sébastien Bazin, chief executive of Accor, expanded: “At Accor, we consider it an immense privilege to re-launch the historic Orient Express brand for passionate and discerning travellers.

“These trains offer a new vision of luxury travel that is beyond our imagination.

“Our association with Arsenale Group has opened up new horizons in perfect harmony with the heritage and philosophy of Orient Express, and marks our constant desire to keep moving forward.”

Image: Orient Express