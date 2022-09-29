Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Celebrate Traveling NFL Fans, with “This is Where We Fan

Entering its 12th year as the NFL’s official hotel partner, Courtyard by Marriott® – part of Marriott Bonvoy’s® portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands – today announced the new “This is Where We Fan” season-long program to inspire NFL fans to follow their passion for football, near and far, while exploring new places and connecting with their fandom.

“This is Where We Fan” officially launches with a contest offering multiple chances to win prizes, including the first-ever “Fansgiving” Dinner on the New York Giants home field, followed by the grand prize of the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover, where winners will enjoy an overnight stay inside the stadium over Super Bowl LVII weekend. NFL fans can enter by sharing stories of how they celebrate their unique NFL fandoms, even while on the road.

The 2022-23 programming arrives on the heels of Courtyard and Marriott Bonvoy’s announcement of a new, exclusive five-year partnership with the NFL, expanding its existing relationship of more than a decade. The partnership will continue to bring fans closer to the game they love, both in the U.S. and internationally, by offering access to unique, shared experiences that no other travel program can offer.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership as the Official Hotel of the NFL to curate once-in-a-lifetime memories for our guests,” said Tonia Constable, Vice President, Global Marketing Partnerships at Marriott International. “In celebration of our continued relationship, we’re launching even more consumer experiences that grant unparalleled access for passionate NFL fans throughout the season and beyond.”

Connect With Your Fandom at Courtyard

For the first time on record last season, the notion of home-field advantage became a relic of the past when road teams won at a higher percentage than home teams. Passionate fans travel far and wide to rally behind their teams on the road, and Courtyard is calling on fans to share their favorite football travel stories for the chance to win one of these bucket-list experiences, along with a Courtyard hotel stay throughout the season:

ADVERTISEMENT

Courtyard “Fansgiving” Dinner on the 50: The two great Thanksgiving traditions of travel and football will come together for the ultimate celebration this year. Lucky fans and their guests will be invited to partake in an exclusive dinner on the 50-yard line of the New York Giants home field, the week before Thanksgiving, coupled with a one-night hotel stay. A select number of seats will also be available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members for redemption. Contest will be open until October 15, 2022.

Courtyard by Marriott Super Bowl Sleepover: The winner of the Super Bowl Sleepover and their guest will have exclusive access to an overnight stay inside a stadium suite transformed into a Courtyard guest room overlooking the field — becoming the first to wake up inside the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. In addition to the sleepover, Courtyard will host the winner and three friends for a weekend of awe-inspiring experiences with access to exclusive events, culminating with tickets to Super Bowl LVII. Contest will be open from October 8, 2022 – November 18, 2022.

VIP Tickets to the 2023 NFL Draft: The most passionate fans follow their teams to the NFL Draft to witness history in the making. Contest winners will get the VIP treatment at the NFL Draft in Kansas City, Mo., with exclusive access to the weekend’s biggest events leading into the next season. Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to redeem VIP tickets as well as the chance for one member to announce a draft pick on the big stage. Contest will be open from February 15, 2023 – March 15, 2023.

Tickets to Your Team’s Away Games: There is no better feeling than taking over a stadium with kindred visiting fans to challenge the home team at an away game. Throughout the regular season, a handful of entrants will get to attend an away game of their choice, inclusive of a one-night hotel stay. Giveaway will be open until November 13, 2022.

Fans can enter the contest during each entry period by submitting a video or photo on TikTok, Instagram, or Twitter with the hashtag #CourtyardFanContest and tagging @CourtyardHotels, showcasing where they fan and who they fan with.

Entries will be judged on creativity, relevance, originality, and impact. Winners for each event will be announced in phases throughout the NFL season. Finalists for the Super Bowl Sleepover at Super Bowl LVII will advance to an interview round and the contest winner will be announced by December. For more information on the official rules, visit www.Courtyard.com/NFL.