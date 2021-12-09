Elegant Hotels welcomes Positano to Barbados

A new star of Barbados’ dining scene has opened on the island’s west coast: Positano.

Developed by Elegant Hotels, part of All-Inclusive by Marriott Bonvoy, the coastal Italian restaurant offers an exciting complimentary dining option for guests of the House and Tamarind, and is also open to non-hotel guests.

Helmed by chef Marcello Piacentini, Positano is an interpretation of its Amalfi Coast namesake serving authentic coastal Italian cuisine in a casual dining atmosphere. Dishes include freshly-caught frutti di mare from the surrounding Caribbean waters, handmade pastas with classic Italian sauces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sweet treats include the quintessential tiramisu, affogato and zeppole (Italian-style beignets).

With a wide selection of spirits and rums, and a chic terrace overlooking the azure Caribbean sea, Positano is the perfect spot for a sunset aperitivo.

Diners can channel the vibe of an Italian piazza with an iconic Aperol Spritz or Lemontini, or embrace the island ambiance with a more tropical tipple – such as Barbados After the Dark – infused with local rum.