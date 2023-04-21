Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake Completes an Extensive Revitalization Project

LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, proudly announces a fresh chapter in the life of the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake.

The 124-room hotel located at 18100 Saturn Lane is pleased to unveil its new look after completing refreshing updates to the furniture and finishes throughout the guestrooms, public spaces and meeting rooms. The hotel is owned by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. and managed by LBA Hospitality of Dothan, Alabama.

Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake is situated within walking distance to several restaurants and is the only hotel within walking distance to NASA Johnson Space Center and Space Center Houston. The four-story property offers guests convenient access to the Kemah Boardwalk, Big League Dreams, downtown Houston, the Theater District and Museum District.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests to our newly renovated Courtyard by Marriott NASA/Clear Lake” said Judy Cluck, VP of Sales and Marketing, LBA Hospitality. “The location of the hotel coupled with the upgrades from this renovation, will provide guests traveling for leisure or business with an impressive experience.”

The hotel’s guestrooms were refreshed with new carpeting, furniture, artwork, wall coverings and draperies. Guests will enjoy Courtyard’s signature features such as functional workspace, spacious bathrooms, and complimentary WiFi, a microwave and mini-fridge. Other guestroom amenities include the latest in-room entertainment technology, allowing guests to stream their devices through the large HDTV.

Amenities at the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake include an outdoor swimming pool, a well-equipped fitness center, three meeting rooms with a combined 1,600 square-feet of functional meeting space, a 24-hour Market and the Bistro restaurant which proudly brews Starbuck’s coffee, and serves refreshing breakfast choices in the morning and a variety of dinner and cocktail options in the evening.

For more information on the Courtyard by Marriott Houston NASA/Clear Lake or to make reservations please call directly at 281-333-0220, or visit their website.

