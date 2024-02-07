Civitatis unveils ambitious plans for 100 more employees in 2024

Civitatis, the leading technological platform for booking Spanish-speaking activities, day trips, guided tours, and excursions worldwide – both in the B2C and B2B channels – proudly announces its ambitious plans to hire an additional 100 professionals by the end of 2024. This strategic initiative places a strong emphasis on recruiting 60-70% of the new hires within the Technology and Product sectors, marking a pivotal step towards fostering innovation and sustainable growth within the company.

Civitatis has recently achieved a significant milestone by surpassing the 300-employee mark at the close of 2023, solidifying its position as a key player in the industry. As such the company has experienced a remarkable 130% workforce growth between 2019 and the close of 2023. In 2023 alone, Civitatis added 80 new positions, representing 20 nationalities, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and diversity.

This growth in headcount reflects the underlying growth of Civitatis during the same period, with reservations on the platform reaching almost 10 million travellers in 2023, an increase of 31% on 2022 – along with plans to increase reservations by 50% during the 2024 year.

Civitatis has expanded its operations beyond physical borders. The company also boasts remote teams operating in Latin America and has established a presence in New York, showcasing its global reach and adaptability in today’s business landscape.

Alberto Gutiérrez, CEO at Civitatis, comments: “With the announcement of our plans to hire 100 more professionals in 2024 – the majority of those in the technology and product teams – we are not only expanding our team but also solidifying our commitment to shaping the future of the travel industry. As Civitatis surpasses the 300-employee milestone and embraces global expansion, our more than doubling in workforce from 2019 to 2023 reflects our unwavering dedication to industry growth. Our diverse, dynamic team and our commitment to talent development and inclusivity shape our future-focused work culture, defining our success beyond numbers. We look forward to a promising 2024, another chapter in our history of achievements and expansions.”

Confirmation of the company’s successful growth comes in the form of the prestigious Spanish ‘Pyme Expansion and Ifema Awards’, on November 13th. This recognition underscores the optimistic approach of Civitatis and consistent growth since its inception in 2008 by Alberto Gutiérrez.

The Civitatis team reflects youthful energy, boasting an average age of 33. The workforce is composed of 64% women, embracing diversity and multiculturalism, with 14 different nationalities coexisting within the company. Notably, Civitatis’ employment creation extends to its internship programme, where an astounding 99% of interns have transitioned into full-time roles within the organisation.

Two important factors further support the growth in employment at Civitatis. In 2021, the People department consisted of just three individuals, a number that has now grown to eight, dedicated to sourcing and retaining talent through various initiatives: continuous employee training, an annual performance review plan to enhance internal development, leadership programmes, and more.