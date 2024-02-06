Surge in interest in travel to France ahead of the Olympics

Amadeus data reveals winning strategies for French travel companies ahead of the Olympics taking place in Paris in 2024

Fresh insights unveiled today by Amadeus, a prominent technology ally for the worldwide travel sector, shed light on the escalating traveler interest in anticipation of the summer games.

Six months ahead of the Olympics taking place in Paris in 2024, flight searches to France for the dates just before and after the games - from July 23 to August 15 - are already surging by 25 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Amadeus Intelligence data has zeroed in on three significant trends that are positioned to play a pivotal role in shaping the travel landscape in France in the coming months.

If used wisely, this insight offers valuable opportunities for businesses to enhance their market share and capitalize on the enthusiasm of sports fans this summer.

Flight searches to France are surging from all over the world

The top five countries searching for flights to France are the United States, Great Britain, Brazil, Spain and Canada.

But with most of the Olympic games being held in Paris, it’s no surprise that the demand for flights to the French capital has surged, reaching 33 per cent higher compared to the same period last year.

When it comes to travel to the French capital, Germans are at the top of the leaderboard.

Searches from Germany to Paris increased by an astounding 144 per cent for travel dates between July 23 and August 15th, compared to the same dates last year.

Meanwhile, searches from the US to Paris for the same period are up 72 per cent, with the UK (60 per cent) and Brazil (50 per cent) taking third and fourth place for year-on-year growth.

The rest of Europe and the Americas are also showing a spike in interest in flights to Paris: searches grew by 34 per cent and 29 per cent respectively in those regions.

Finally, searches from the Asia Pacific region saw a 15 per cent increase and flights from MENA a ten per cent bump.

But don´t forget domestic travelers: interest in flights to Paris from other parts of France has grown by 54 per cent.

Lille, Lyon and Marseille will see Olympic excitement

Paris is not the only city to benefit from Olympic tourism. Amadeus data sees big interest in other corners of France. In particular, flight searches to Marseille, Lyon and Lille, which are hosting various competitions, are also taking off:

Lille: This northern town, where basketball and handball games will take place, is experiencing an exceptional 100 per cent increase in both international and domestic flight searches. The city is seeing the highest growth rates from the United States (118 per cent) and Germany (111 per cent).

This northern town, where basketball and handball games will take place, is experiencing an exceptional 100 per cent increase in both international and domestic flight searches. The city is seeing the highest growth rates from the United States (118 per cent) and Germany (111 per cent). Lyon: Meanwhile football fans will be flooding to Lyon. Searches to this destination are soaring domestically with an impressive 70 per cent rise, and internationally, they’re catching attention with a 19 per cent increase. Lyon is getting some extra love from Japan and the United States, with flight searches spiking by an incredible 123 per cent and 118 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile football fans will be flooding to Lyon. Searches to this destination are soaring domestically with an impressive 70 per cent rise, and internationally, they’re catching attention with a 19 per cent increase. Lyon is getting some extra love from Japan and the United States, with flight searches spiking by an incredible 123 per cent and 118 per cent, respectively. Marseille: Flight searches to Marseille, where football and sailing competitions will be hosted, are also picking up steam, with a solid 13 per cent uptick in both domestic and international interest. Again, the Americans, Japanese and Germans are really getting on board, each showing an impressive 70 per cent surge in flight searches.

One-week stays are still the norm

Despite the surge in travel interest, the average stay duration remains a steadfast seven days.

Travelers planning trips to France exhibit a shortened search lead time, with an average of 3.5 days less compared to 2023.

This indicates that the excitement surrounding the Olympics taking place in Paris in 2024 is prompting swift decision-making among sports enthusiasts.

The data underscores that, while there is a surge in interest, the traditional one-week stay remains the preferred choice for most visitors.

Understandably, travelers coming from far away are more likely to stay longer. Brazilians are likely to stay an average of nine days, while people from the Asia Pacific region are likely to stay for 12.