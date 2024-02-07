Chestertons Go launches Valentine’s Day packages at luxury properties across Dubai

Chestertons Go, the short-term rental arm of Dubai-based real estate advisory Chestertons MENA, is offering overnight stays at some of its most sought-after properties this Valentine’s Day.

Escape from the everyday by spending a night – or longer – in five-star hotel style surroundings at a range of luxury properties at Dubai’s most popular locations, including Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residences.

Guests will enjoy a honeymoon-style set up from the Chestertons Go team, with fresh flowers, heart-shaped towel designs, rose-petal beds, and a range of tailored beverages and snacks.

Aneela Bibi, Head of Short-term Leasing at Chestertons Go, said: “Chestertons Go prides itself on offering best-in-class service in the short-term rentals sector. While most of the villas and apartments on our books are currently occupied, a few properties are waiting to welcome their next guests. We are marking Valentine’s Day by opening these up to couples – or families – who can temporarily swap their regular home for the property of their dreams.

“With their enviable locations and great amenities, our properties are perfect for a romantic proposal, a cosy night in or an action-packed day of sports, recreation, shopping and dining,” she added.

From sumptuous city studios to large, luxury apartments with views of the Arabian Gulf, Chestertons Go properties are available from 12 to 17 February. Book for one night – or for the entire week – at a discounted rates starting at AED720 per night.

Chestertons Go Valentine’s availability:

• Studio at AG Tower, Business Bay, featuring a fully equipped gym, pool, landscaped areas and access to numerous restaurants;

• 1 bedroom unit at the luxury La Vie Tower at the heart of Jumeirah Beach Residences, offering direct beach access, an infinity pool and top-class amenities;

• 1 bedroom apartment in The Palm Tower, with sweeping views of Palm Jumeirah, award-winning architectural design, an array of hotel and rooftop dining destinations within the building, and direct access to Nakheel Mall;

• 2 bedroom apartment at Business Bay’s Damac Majestine Tower, overlooking the Dubai Canal and close to Dubai Mall and Business Bay Metro station;

• 4 bedroom, stunning home in Marina Vista Tower at Emaar Beachfront, featuring spectacular sea and city views, access to a private beach, modern interiors and chic furnishings.

To book, email [email protected] or call/WhatsApp +971 56 681 1158.