Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe takes brand into Spain

Ramada by Wyndham has continued to widen its European presence with the opening of Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe.

The property becomes the brand’s first hotel in Spain and will be operated through collaboration with management company Hotel Collection International.

Ramada, one of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ largest brands worldwide, has added the most rooms of any of Wyndham’s international brands in the past year and is gaining market share in Europe.

The Ramada by Wyndham Madrid Getafe joins Ramada by Wyndham hotels across various European destinations including Portugal, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Germany, Belgium, the UK and the Netherlands.

Located in Getafe, 25 minutes from Madrid’s city centre and the city’s international airport, the hotel features 96 stylish guest rooms, a lobby bar and restaurant serving Mediterranean delicacies.

Business groups can take advantage of the hotel’s three versatile meeting rooms accommodating up to 110 conference guests, and an indoor and outdoor car park.

Christian Michel, vice president for development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “With a rich culture, historic cities and many unique destinations, Spain is one of the world’s most visited countries, with over 82 million visitors in 2018 alone.

“We are delighted to have added Spain to the various destinations where our Ramada by Wyndham brand can be found.

“Hotel Collection International has a strong reputation for managing hotels to high standards, and is the perfect partner to launch Ramada by Wyndham in Spain.”