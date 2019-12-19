Celebrate Chinese New Year at Atlantis, the Palm

In celebration of China’s most important festival, and kicking off the Year of the Rat, Atlantis, the Palm has curated special feasts from of the city’s best Chinese fare.

From January 24th onwards, guests are invited to explore Chinese delicacies and celebrate with sumptuous dinning at the resort’s famed restaurants.

From the limited-edition signature menu at Hakkasan Dubai, to a themed dinner at Saffron, Atlantis, the Palm is the ultimate destination to mark the festivities.

ADVERTISEMENT

World-renowned Cantonese restaurant Hakkasan will welcome guests with a limited-edition signature menu crafted especially for the occasion.

Exquisite dishes that will take diners on an authentic journey through China include golden treasure pockets with abalone and wild mushrooms, steamed Chilean seabass dragon’s well broth, diver scallops with taro mousseline and brown butter black bean sauce, and salt crust fortune baked chicken.

The set menu is complimented by a special cocktail infused with Chinese New Year celebratory flavours mandarin and chili.

A heady salted caramel ganache will round things off on a sweet, decadent note.

Hakkasan will also continue its wishing tree tradition, inviting guests to write their wishes on red ribbons that will be hung around the dining areas.

Themed music will be played throughout each evening, complimenting the vibrant journey, with a DJ performing between 19:30-21:30.

The Chinese New Year offering at Hakkasan will be available every evening until February 8th, from 18:00-23:00.

Signature Chinese New Year menus are priced at AED 498 per person, including a special cocktail.

The hottest contemporary Chinese New Year celebration in town, Saffron will lay on a special Chinese themed dinner with no less than 220 dishes to choose from.

With an entire station dedicated to Peking duck, along with steamed buns from northern China, Sichuan hot pots from central China, seafood dishes inspired by the eastern provinces, rice noodles from the south, and spicy Sichuan dishes from the west, every corner of China will be well represented.

Not forgetting dim sum, which is traditionally eaten for every meal, every day, throughout the Spring festival.

Guests will also be treated to a raw bar, as well as oyster and carving stations.

Dining experiences will be topped off with enchanting entertainment in the shape of Lion dances and a fireworks display on the January 24th.

The Chinese New Year offering at Saffron will be available every evening from January 24th-30th.

Dinner is priced at AED 265 per adult and AED 132.50 for children aged 4-11.

More Information

With more than one fifth of people across the world celebrating Chinese New Year, Atlantis, the Palm is making it easier for more people to join in the fun and get into the spirit of things with firecrackers, feasts and fantastic surprises.

Also known as Spring Festival, Chinese New Year, which falls on Saturday, January 25th 2020, represents new beginnings and fresh starts.