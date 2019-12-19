Dubai prepares for New Year’s Eve extravaganza

As the New Year’s Eve countdown gets underway in Dubai, plans are afoot to make it a celebration to remember.

In a city like Dubai, recognised for hosting some of the most magnificent events in the world, the spectacle to usher in 2020 looks even more jaw dropping, especially since the iconic Dubai Shopping Festival turned 25 this month, and is promising to ignite citywide excitement through a packed calendar of events and activities.

To highlight this momentous milestone, the festival and Dubai Calendar have rounded up the 25 best ways in which guests can join in the citywide celebrations to ring in the New Year.

Iconic Fireworks

Fireworks and Dubai go hand in hand, but this year the celebrations will reach new heights as well as lengths, as the entire city lights up at the stroke of midnight.

Festival goers will be able to catch awe-inspiring displays at ten different locations including; Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Al Seef, the Beach, La Mer, the Pointe, Global Village, the Dubai Frame, Dubai Festival City Mall and Atlantis, The Palm.

North to south, east to west, Dubai will truly light up!

Global Village will welcome the New Year with seven different fireworks shows just as the clock strikes midnight in seven different countries.

Concerts

For those who want to dance the night away and start 2020 with their favourite pop stars, five concerts are taking place across Dubai to suit every taste.

Legendary American rapper Nelly will perform at Drai’s Dubai, or revellers can find a festive seaside vibe at White Beach’s first New Year’s Eve celebration where R&B singer Ne-Yo will perform all his hits.

Jonas Blue and Jax Jones will delight fans at Zero Gravity, while the Race 2020 Badshah concert takes place at Meydan Grandstand.

For those who prefer an opulent black-tie gala dinner for the last day of the year, Syrian singing sensation Nassif Zeytoun will perform at Dubai Opera.

Set in the buzzing Downtown Dubai with unobstructed views of the Burj Khalifa, the extravagant evening will include an al fresco dinner, dancing and live entertainment from the winner of Arabic TV show Star Academy, who has been dubbed the ‘Star of the Generation’ by his fans.

Parties

The opulent Burj Al Arab will host a ‘This Is 2020’ party which will take luxe to a new level.

Other notable celebrations will happen aboard the QE2, at the exquisitely beautiful Four Seasons hotel in Jumeirah, at the classic favourite the Irish Village in Al Garhoud, at the Emerald Palace Kempinski hotel on the Palm Jumeirah, the Address Dubai Marina, and an Under the Stars event in Zabeel Park.

At Emirates Golf Club, an already sold out sumptuous gala dinner will be accompanied by a double bill of tribute acts to Elvis Presley, the King of Rock, and Madonna, the Queen of Pop.

Atlantis, the Palm will celebrate all things 1920s, in celebration of the new decade, with an extravagant ‘roaring’ bash brought to life with a 30-piece live band held in the grounds of the hotel with unrivalled views of the city’s fireworks.

An all-day celebration will take place at the Pointe, kicking off at 06:00 with a soothing yoga session followed by wellness workshops.

After 16:00, a DJ will play chilled vibes as partygoers watch the final sunset of the decade ahead of the party stepping up a gear from 20:00 ending with fireworks at midnight.

