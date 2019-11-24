Bek Air crash kills 15 in Kazakhstan

A Fokker 100 operated by Bek Air has crashed in Kazakhstan with the loss of at least 15 lives.

The aircraft went down into a building shortly after take-off from Almaty airport early on Friday morning.

At least 60 injured people, including children, were taken to hospitals.

The cause of the crash is not known, but heavy fog has been reported.

The plane had been on route to Kazakhstan capital, Nur-Sultan.

The Kazakh airline said flight Z92100 was carrying 93 passengers and five crew.

A full list of the passengers published by the interior ministry included five children and three infants.

Bek Air cancelled all its flights soon after the crash.

The carrier was founded in 1999, and its fleet is made up of seven Fokker-100 aircraft.

Image: TASS/Tass/PA Images