Jetstar Asia CEO meets with Manila Airport and Department of Transportation

Jetstar Asia CEO, Barathan Pasupathi has met with the new Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Mr Roberto Cecilio Lim, and the General Manager of Manila Airports, Mr Cesar Chiong in Manila this week.

Mr. Pasupathi took the opportunity to showcase Jetstar Asia and the Singapore-based airline’s commitment to supporting the Philippines’ aviation and tourism industry as air travel continues to recover.

Statement attributed to Jetstar Asia CEO, Barathan Pasupathi

“Since the Philippines relaxed travel restrictions for vaccinated tourists in April 2022, Jetstar Asia has steadily increased services to the Philippines, responding to the pent-up demand for these services.

“We’ve been focused on ramping up flying to Manila and Clark, which saw us restore our capacity to 50 per cent of our pre-COVID levels in 2022, and we’re now operating up to 32 weekly services to these two popular destinations.

“In addition, Jetstar Japan recently relaunched its first international service in nearly three years, recommencing its popular service between Manila and Narita, Tokyo.

“As we welcome the Year of the Rabbit, we’re excited to grow our fleet, capacity and network further, as consumer confidence grows. Direct services connecting Singapore and Manila have always been a critical link and we are committed to seeing it grow to pre-COVID- levels and beyond.

“We also remain focused on improving the customer journey by enhancing our systems to support a more seamless check-in and boarding process across our network, including our Philippine ports, ensuring a better customer experience.

“We also look forward to expanding gateway opportunities that the new Manila International Airport will bring to the Jetstar Group while working closely with the Philippines Government and the Department of Transportation to help our customers reconnect with family and friends as well as travel for business and leisure.”

Statement attributed to the General Manager for MIAA Mr Cesar Chiong:

“The strong rebound in international travel that we have seen during the holiday season is very encouraging and we are gearing up with new measures to provide better travel experience to everyone this 2023”.