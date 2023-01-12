EVA Air Announces New Nonstop Flights Between Taipei and Clark, Philippines

EVA Air will launch daily nonstop flights between Taipei and the northwestern Philippines, starting on March 30, 2023.

The addition of Clark International Airport will give EVA three gateways in the Philippines and boost the convenience and flexibility passengers enjoy now with Manila and Cebu service. By the end of March, the airline will be operating 35 flights a week to the Philippines, offering travelers from throughout Asia, Europe, Australia and North America more arrival and departure options. Travelers can learn more about EVA routes and services or book and buy flights at www.evaair.com.

Clark Airport is about 80 kilometers (50 miles) from Manila Airport, giving Filipino passengers an alternative way to fly to Taiwan and connect onward to other destinations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. Clark service also reduces travel time from the airport to popular northern Luzon Island beaches and resorts and, via the Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), is still convenient to Manila. The new gateway is tailor-made for Taiwan – Philippines travelers. It will also be attractive to American and European passengers who transit to the Philippines through Taipei.

Clark is northwest of Angeles City in Pampanga Province on the site of the United States’ former Clark Air Force Base. After the US Air Force decommissioned the base, the Philippine government repurposed it as a special economic zone. It’s a secure area with beautiful scenery, a pleasant climate and numerous resorts. Leisure travelers can experience light aircraft, hang glide, paraglide, zipline, explore caves, snorkel, surf, fish and enjoy beautiful beaches, along with the warm hospitality and delicious foods the Philippines are known for.