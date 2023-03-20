Korean Air and Delta Air Lines repair homes with Habitat for Humanity in the Philippines

Korean Air and Delta Air Lines employees participated in a home repair project in Calauan, the Philippines, on March 17, 2023. Calauan in Laguna Province is home to a resettlement site project of 650 houses built by Habitat for Humanity for low-income families affected by Typhoon Ondoy in 2009. Approximately 110 units remain unoccupied and require repair due to building dilapidation and vandalism.

A total of 17 employees from Korean Air and Delta Air Lines took part in the housing repair project and repainted three homes, conducted minor carpentry work and repaired windows and doors.

“Korean Air has been partnering with Habitat for Humanity Philippines since 2013, and we are delighted to be working side by side with our Delta colleagues on this project. As we soon celebrate our joint venture’s fifth anniversary, we find it especially meaningful to give together to the community we serve, and I hope we can continue this tradition going forward,” said Cheol Lee, Korean Air’s regional general manager of the Philippines and Guam.

“Delta and Korean Air joint venture partnership is not just about business. It’s also about giving back to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Akinori Yokosawa, Delta Air Lines’ Global Sales Manager, Southeast Asia. “We are pleased to work jointly to contribute to the community in the Philippines for the first time together. The Philippines is one of the most important markets in Southeast Asia for our joint venture.”

Since 2013, Korean Air has partnered with Habitat for Humanity Philippines as part of the airline’s global corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, and has participated in home building projects in Quezon City, Cebu Province and Silay, Negros Occidental.

Delta has helped build or rehabilitate over 270 homes through our partnership with Habitat for Humanity since 1995. Delta employees have a tradition of working with partner airlines to build homes with Habitat for Global Builds.

After Korean Air and Delta Air Lines embarked on their joint venture partnership in 2018, the two airlines have participated in several joint community service projects such as building homes with Habitat for Humanity in Los Angeles, U.S. and Korean Air’s annual tree planting project in Baganuur, Mongolia.