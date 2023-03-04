Cebu Pacific Launches Month-Long Seat Sale to Celebrate 27th Anniversary

Cebu Pacific passengers are in for a special treat as the Philippines’ leading airline launches its “March Pinabongga” month-long seat sale in celebration of its 27th anniversary.

Valid until March 31, CEB travelers can book their flights and fly right away across the airline’s widest domestic network for as low as PHP199 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and fees. Travel period is from March 1 to September 30, 2023.

Even better, the airline is also offering up to 27% off on select add-ons to make flying more convenient for its passengers.

Whether you are planning to spend your summer vacation on the white sand beaches of Boracay or go on a surfing adventure in the island of Siargao, or even reunite with your families in Cebu, Davao, Cagayan De Oro, and General Santos, CEB is making that possible through its month-long #CEBSuperSeatFest.

As CEB turns 27, expect more surprises to come this March that will surely, and quite literally, take you to places.

“Cebu Pacific has come a long way since we flew our first flight 27 years ago. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by giving back to the passengers to whom we owe our success,” said Carmina Romero, Cebu Pacific Director for Corporate Communications.

Earlier this week, CEB announced the expansion of its Clark hub by operating a combined 13 domestic and international routes and basing 3 aircraft in Clark International Airport. The airline will also add flights from Cebu to Naga and Hong Kong starting March 26, and to Tokyo starting May 1.

CEB is set to restore 100% of its pre-COVID network and capacity in March 2023. It now flies to 34 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.

Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.

Book your flights now via bit.ly/CebuPacificSale.

CEB flew its maiden voyage from Manila to Cebu on March 8, 1996. Since then, the airline has made it its mission to enable every Juan to fly by offering affordable and accessible flights and continuously ramping up its network.