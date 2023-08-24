Cebu Pacific Launches New Destination: Fly to Da Nang, Vietnam

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ leading airline, is launching its newest destination—Da Nang, Vietnam—with its signature Piso Sale.

Starting December 7, 2023, CEB’s Manila to Da Nang flights will operate thrice a week— every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. The flight will depart Manila from 7:30 PM (PH time) and will arrive at 9:30 PM (Vietnam time). The return flight from Da Nang to Manila will operate from 10:30 PM (Vietnam time) to 2:20 AM (PH time).

Da Nang is a popular tourist destination known for its stunning landscapes, luxurious resorts, and rich history. It is also the gateway to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: The Hue Imperial Citadel, My Son Sanctuary, and Hoi An Ancient Town.

From August 22 to 25, 2023, CEB travelers may book flights between Manila and Da Nang for as low as PHP 1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from December 7, 2023 to March 30, 2024.

Passengers may use their existing Travel Funds to book flights and avail themselves of other add-ons. Cebu Pacific also offers multiple payment options, including payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets.

Cebu Pacific operates at 35 domestic and 24 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.

ADVERTISEMENT

Be Juan of the first to experience Da Nang! Book your flights now at bit.ly/CebuPacificSale