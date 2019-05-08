Cebu Pacific boosts China connections with new Shenzen route

The Philippines’ largest carrier, Cebu Pacific, has expanded its reach in mainland China with the launch of a service between Shenzen and Manila.

The new route is in line with the carrier’s plans to expand its route network in China to cater to increasing demand for leisure and business travel.

Shenzhen is the fifth Cebu Pacific destination in mainland China and is the airline’s 27th international destination.

The carrier had earlier stated it is looking to expand in north Asia, including opening significant new routes and possible new destinations in China.

Flights between Shenzhen and Manila will run four times weekly - every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday - beginning July 2nd.

At only two hours and 40 minutes’ flying time, passengers and products reach the Philippine capital faster, enabling more efficient movement of people and goods.

The flight departs from Shenzhen in the early morning, enabling travellers to make full use of business hours, or easily connect to other destinations in the Philippines once they arrive in Manila.

“We want to provide our travellers a viable option to reach Shenzhen, which is one of the most crucial commercial centres in the world.

“Shenzen is an important destination for both business travellers and visitors, and we remain constant in our mission to enable lively trade and tourism through compelling fare deals that gives value for money,” said Candice Iyog, vice president for marketing and distribution of Cebu Pacific.

Apart from business traffic, the Philippines is a popular spot to visit for the significant outbound travel market of China.

As the closest tropical destination to China, the Philippines is becoming popular among Chinese tourists who are looking for a beach holiday.

From the Philippine capital Manila, hundreds of island destinations are an easy connecting flight through the widest domestic network of Cebu Pacific.