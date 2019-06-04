American Airlines adds new routes to Dominican Republic

American Airlines has expanded its network footprint in the Dominican Republic, launching two new weekly connections to Santo Domingo from its hubs at Dallas/Fort Worth and Charlotte Douglas in the United States.

As a result, the oneworld carrier will double its direct flights to Santo Domingo Las Américas International Airport from two destinations to four.

The new route duo started on June 8th, and both will be flown on a weekly basis.

Operated year-round, American will fly Saturdays with its 150-seat A320s on its route from Charlotte Douglas.

Services depart the US at 18:00 and arrive at Las Américas at 21:29.

Flights leave Santo Domingo at 06:38 on Sundays, before landing in North Carolina at 10:20.

To be operated initially as seasonal service, the 1,965-mile sector from Dallas/Fort Worth will also be flown on Saturdays until August 17th.

These flights, using the carrier’s 160-seat 737-800 aircraft, will leave Texas at 12:20, before touching down in the Dominican Republic at 17:50.

The returning sector utilises a Miami-originating aircraft allowing it to depart Santo Domingo at 13:50 the same day, before landing back in the US at 17:39.

Oliver Bojos, country director of American Airlines in the Dominican Republic, highlighted that these new routes and added frequencies are in response to the 44-year commitment the airline has made to the country and its local customers.

“Today we have destinations other than those traditionally travelled by our Dominican passengers.

“We have noticed that the market has changed, and our routes and frequencies seek to satisfy those needs,” said Bojos.