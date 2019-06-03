MAG calls for government focus on north of England as passenger numbers rise

MAG saw passenger numbers grow by 3.3 per cent in May as the group’s airports entered the start of a summer season which is predicted to see continued growth.

The company is the operator of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports.

The positive figures are announced in the month that the Government’s consultation on the future of UK aviation comes to a close.

London Stansted Airport grew 2.1 per cent year-on-year, to welcome 2.6 million passengers in May, its busiest ever.

Manchester Airport also welcomed 2.6 million passengers, up 5.8 per cent year-on-year, taking the number of passengers it has served in the past year to 28.9 million annual passengers, with the Northern hub predicted to handle 30 million passengers per year by the end of the current financial year.

On June 20th, the government’s consultation on its Aviation 2050 green paper closes and MAG has called on ministers to recognise the critical role Manchester Airport will play in driving northern growth and rebalancing the UK, and to support that with commitments to improving rail connectivity.

Andrew Cowan, chief executive of Manchester Airport, said: “As we edge closer to the 30 million passenger mark, our role as the UK’s global gateway in the north becomes even clearer.

“Government has rightly recognised Manchester as a ‘national’ airport in its Aviation 2050 green paper and it is vital that is used as a platform to develop a proper understanding of our potential to drive economic growth and prosperity across the north.”

MAG’s other UK airport, East Midlands, saw passenger numbers fall 3.1 per cent to 500,685 in May.