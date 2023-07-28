Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival prepares for Dominican Republic debut

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas, the premier 7,000-acre resort in the Dominican Republic, has announced plans for its inaugural Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival.

The event will take place in partnership with Invited, a private collection of nearly 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, stadium clubs in 27 states and seven BigShots Golf locations.

The first annual Casa de Campo Food & Wine Festival will take place from October 17-22 this year.

“The Dominican Republic is often credited as having the best beaches, best golf and best amenities in the world, but our diverse and inspiring culinary scene can get overshadowed for those who haven’t yet experienced the unique flavours of the island for themselves.

“We wanted to create a comprehensive event for our guests to enjoy all this destination has to offer in the culinary realm and let our talent truly shine,” said Jason Kycek, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“In partnership with Invited and featuring some of today’s hottest chefs in the industry, our inaugural Food & Wine Festival will immerse attendees in local and international cuisine in a fresh and exciting way.”

This celebration of Dominican and international cuisine will feature a star-studded list of attendees including well-known celebrity chefs Hubert Keller and Akira Back, combined with Invited’s most talented chefs and mixologists.

As part of the Food & Wine Festival, Invited Chefs will be competing for the company’s coveted Chef of the Year title, a distinguished honour which Casa de Campo has helped showcase since 2021.