APT & Travelmarvel launches 2024 European river cruising programme

APT & Travelmarvel has launched its 2024 European river cruising programme online and with the return of a printed brochure that showcases the best of the continent via 17 authentic and expert-led itineraries.

These include a new Travelmarvel ‘limited edition’ Springtime cruise through the Netherlands and Belgium.

Bestselling itineraries, including Croatian yacht cruising and the consistently five-star rated Travelmarvel Contemporary Ship cruises on the Rhine, Main and Danube, are included.

Packages include:

Travelmarvel’s new 15-day Springtime in Netherlands and Belgium cruise, a one-off sailing on 12 April 2024 and part of the operator’s ‘limited edition’ series of exclusive departures. The immersive itinerary begins and ends in Amsterdam, and includes a visit to the Delta Works, one of the world’s most complex modern engineering projects, and to Keukenhof Gardens to admire the spectacular display of bulb flowers in bloom. Including flights, 14 nights of accommodation aboard a Travelmarvel Contemporary River Ship, sightseeing, 41 meals with drinks, transfers, and the services of a Cruise Director, the cruise costs from £3,295 per person.

Travelmarvel’s bestselling 8-day Adriatic Coastal Cruise, from Split to Dubrovnik, aboard the recently refurbished, 19-cabin Princess Eleganza motor yacht. Starting from £2,795 per person (was £3,295, saving £500*), the cruise includes return flights, seven nights of onboard accommodation, 17 meals with drinks, sightseeing, the services of a Cruise Director, and transfers. Departures operate from April until September 2024. Guests will enjoy included highlights such as anchoring for a swim off the idyllic island of Krkü; experiencing the natural beauty of Krka National Parkü; taking time to explore Rab, Šibenik, Split, and Korčulaü; exploring the remote and largely untouched island of Visü; and a guided tour of Dubrovnik, the Pearl of the Adriatic.

Brad Bennetts, APT & Travelmarvel head of sales & business development, said: “Our 2024 portfolio of luxury APT and flexible four-star Travelmarvel cruises in Europe are now on sale, and early bookings from the trade have been strong.

“In addition to consistently five-star Trustpilot-rated bestsellers such as Delightful Danube, Reflections of the Rhine and our ever-popular Croatia Yachting series, we have introduced a new, one-off Springtime sailing through the Netherlands and Belgium.

“Like all our ‘limited edition’ cruises, this brand-new itinerary will sell out fast. Our most successful agent partners use this sense of urgency to their advantage – it presents a topical reason to contact their databases of prospective river cruise clients, and a hook to introduce the wider European programme of holidays available in 2024.

“After they’ve provided the inspiration, our early booking discount of up to £1,500 per person will help savvy agents to close their sales.”