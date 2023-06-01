Casa de Campo welcomes new Spa & Wellness Centre

After much anticipation, the doors of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas’ brand new, state-of-the-art Spa & Wellness Centre opens to guests today.

The facility will propel the first and most luxurious resort in the Dominican Republic to the forefront of wellbeing destinations in the region.

The 18,000 square foot facility offers a unique blend of prestigious services, wellness experiences, and cutting-edge technology not previously found in the Dominican Republic, under the design and careful management of Casa’s specially appointed spa director, Irene Campaña.

Guests will have access to an extensive, state-of-the-art hydrothermal circuit featuring sauna, steam room, a vitality pool, cold plunge, Laconium loungers, and an outdoor pool.

Each of the spa’s 12 luxuriously appointed treatment rooms will offer relaxing hands-on experiences, results-oriented therapies, and technology-supported treatments, such as:

HydraFacial: An invigorating, non-surgical service effective for all skin types, offering instant noticeable results with no downtime or irritation. The HydraFacial treatment removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities while simultaneously bathing the new skin with cleansing, hydrating and moisturising serums.

An invigorating, non-surgical service effective for all skin types, offering instant noticeable results with no downtime or irritation. The HydraFacial treatment removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities while simultaneously bathing the new skin with cleansing, hydrating and moisturising serums. Triple Detox Therapy on an MLX i3Dome: Guests lay on this high-tech table to experience a combination of three detox treatments in one. Far Infrared technology targets the body, using healthy rays to stimulate the metabolism; plasma and light therapies target the head to provide skin rejuvenation and detoxification.

Binaural Acoustic & Dynamic Stimulation on a Welnamis Table: This treatment combines audio and vibrational stimulation that sends guests into deep relaxation for 30- or 60-minute sessions. Guests are given stereo headphones that play gentle and relaxing tones while laying on a vibrating Welnamis Table that provides light or deep multi-channel vibrations for a full-body, deep relaxation experience.

Casa de Campo Detox & Restore, Featuring the MLX i3DOME: This wellness journey begins with a warm cleansing shower, followed by a 30-minute detox session and scalp massage using restorative hair oil. Guests then refresh in a garden shower, followed by a full-body lymphatic massage using nourishing Moringa oil. A deep hydration facial with steam will replenish and restore the skin's natural moisture levels. The journey concludes with refreshing coconut water and a light snack.

Organic Garden-to-Table Glow: The ideal journey for purists and nature lovers alike, this treatment uses local, all-natural and preservative-free ingredients. Includes a scalp treatment, full-body exfoliation, refreshing cleanse in a tranquil garden shower, followed by a massage and nourishing facial to leave guests glowing from tip-to-toe. The journey concludes with an energising Moringa wellness shot and light snack.

“We are pleased to welcome Irene Campana to our team as our new SPA & Wellness Director,” said Andres Pichardo Rosenberg, president of Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“Irene has an extensive background working with some of the best luxury, five-star resorts and spas in the world and will help us continue to take Casa de Campo to new heights.

“The addition of the Spa at Casa de Campo will provide our guests and homeowners alike with one-of-a-kind health and wellness experiences and a true destination spa facility for all to enjoy.”

Campaña is a well-established and respected spa director in Mexico and Caribbean region, having accrued extensive experience in the international wellness industry over her 26-year career at the forefront of spa and cosmetology.

She joins Casa de Campo from the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal (Mexico), where she was spa director for almost four years, during which time she was acknowledged for the integral role she played in maintaining the luxury hotel’s five-star Forbes rating.

Campaña has also held spa director positions at other large Caribbean hotels of note, including the emblematic Gran Hotel Manzana Kempinski La Habana, Cuba; and the Chablé Maroma in Mexico, where she both opened and successfully ran the property’s spa.

She has also held spa manager positions in the cruise industry, where she first began her career and passionate immersion into hospitality’s wellness industry.