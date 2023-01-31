Casa de Campo unveils new Premier Club

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has announced the unveiling of its new Premier Club at Casa de Campo.

Designed for exclusivity, personalised service and privacy, the club sets a new standard of excellence and luxury for the property’s most discerning guests.

“The Premier Club at Casa de Campo will create an unprecedented level of privacy and exclusivity for our guests to enjoy,” said Jason Kycek, senior vice president at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas.

“From the moment they arrive, guests will be privately checked-in by our welcome receptionists at the exclusive Premier Club Lounge and be able to relax in seclusion while enjoying a drink or light appetizers at the Club Lounge Bar.

“Featuring both indoor and outdoor areas, Premier Club guests will be able to maintain autonomy that is exclusive only to guests staying in our new suites.

“It is an exciting time for our company and guests alike, with all of the improvements we are making throughout the property.

“We are grateful to be able to take Casa de Campo to the next level and raise the bar in luxury hospitality within the Dominican Republic.”

The Premier Club at Casa de Campo will include a total of 58 luxurious suites: 26 premier junior suites (king sized beds), 27 premier junior suites (double beds), four premier one-bedroom suites and one overly spacious premier presidential suite.

Each suite will offer luxurious amenities not found in other parts of the hotel, such as an exclusive Premier Club golf cart for traveling throughout the 7,000-acre resort, private concierge service and nightly turndown service and a customised pillow and aromatherapy menu.

Casa de Campo is considered the Domicican Republic’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

For more information, visit the official website.