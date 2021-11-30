Casa de Campo unveils expansion plans in Dominican Republic

Casa de Campo in the Dominican Republic has broken ground on a $90 million building project designed to enhance the facilities and room options at the resort.

Sixty-four new junior suite and presidential suite rooms will be equipped with the latest technology and luxurious amenities.

The new rooms will be located in four two storey buildings and offer breath-taking views overlooking the golf course.

Meanwhile, a new state of the art destination spa and wellness centre will enjoy tranquil views over the central lake.

Covering 18,300 square feet the new building will include world-class facilities such as a hydrotherapy area, cabins for specialised treatments, relaxation areas, café and bridal suite.

The new facilities will be open in time for the start of the winter 2022 season.

The resort, which is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary in 2022, is known for its continued investment in world-class facilities.

Casa de Campo was honoured with the title of World’s Leading Luxury Sports & Villa Resort at the World Travel Awards last year.

A new conference centre opened in 2019, while a new family pool area, beach club, restaurants and golf learning centre were opened in 2018.

Some of the existing hotel rooms were also upgraded at that time.

Luis Abinader, president of the Dominican Republic attended the ground breaking ceremony to the mark the start of the project.

He commented: “The amount of investment in tourism, industry, commerce and free zones, which will begin in 2022, is an absolutely unprecedented event in the history of the Dominican Republic.

“It shows the projections and optimism that is reflected in the hotel investment and tourism sectors.”

The five-star resort, located on the south eastern corner of the Dominican Republic, currently offers 247 hotel rooms and suites in addition to numerous luxury villas.

Andrés Pichardo, president of Casa de Campo Resort, added: “In these almost 50 years, Casa de Campo Resort has been one of the pioneers of traditional tourism and real estate in the country.

“We are very proud to continue developing this vision and to continue adding the numerous first-class services and facilities that highlight our resort among the most emblematic of the Caribbean.”