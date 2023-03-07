Casa de Campo launches Thirdhome partnership

In a move designed to change the way high net worth individuals holiday in the Caribbean, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has announced a partnership with Thirdhome.

The luxury home exchange service provides its members with access to the finest residences, villas, estates and yachts.

The collaboration allows the elite residential community at Casa de Campo, residing in 2,600 outstandingly designed private villas, free access to the exclusive home swapping service, thanks to a specially negotiated membership fee waiver (normally priced at $2,500).

Owners can leverage unused time in their villas, earning exchange credits that can be used to procure stays in the Thirdhome collection of luxury properties.

Thirdhome membership is just one of myriad benefits enjoyed by homeowners, which make property at Casa de Campo a must-have investment for those eager to join the heads of state, global celebrities, entrepreneurs, musicians and sporting stars that already call the world-leading resort home.

Roger Conner, president of Thirdhome, said: “We are delighted to be adding Casa De Campo Resort & Villas to our collection of affiliated luxury resorts and communities.

“Casa De Campo is known worldwide for its fabulous golf courses, a world-class marina, and unique amenities and services in a safe and secure gated environment.”

More Information

Casa de Campo is considered the Domicican Republic’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

For more information, visit the official website.