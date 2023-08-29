CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE OPENS MORE SAILINGS IN 2025

It’s never too early to plan for an incredible Alaskan adventure, and today, Carnival Cruise Line is unveiling more of its 2025-26 deployment by opening sailings to Alaska from Seattle on two ships: Carnival Spirit and Carnival Luminosa. Several Carnival Journeys cruises aboard the two ships are also opening for sale, including a transatlantic sailing from Barcelona, Spain to Miami and a 29-day transpacific voyage from Brisbane, Australia to Seattle that features several stops in Japan.

“The wildlife, well-preserved natural wonder, the incredible experiences on shore and the welcoming locals are just some of the reasons why Alaska cruises are so popular with guests, and also why they tend to book quickly,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “These two ships will also build on our popular Carnival Journeys program, making more truly bucket-list destinations available on opposite sides of the world – with Carnival Luminosa’s amazing 29-day transpacific voyage visiting Japan and Carnival Spirit’s two cruises ahead of Alaska season, which will take the ship from Barcelona to Miami and then from Miami to San Francisco.”

The following is a sampling of the new offerings available beginning in April 2025:

Carnival Luminosa

Alaska Sailings

Seven-day Alaska sailings departing every Thursday on Carnival Luminosa begin on May 1, 2025 and continue through Sept. 11, 2025. After departing Seattle, the ship cruises Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Carnival Journeys

Ahead of its Alaska season, Carnival Luminosa will depart Brisbane, Australia on April 3, 2025 on a 29-day transpacific sailing to Seattle, with several unique visits in between. The spectacular destinations guests will visit include Okinawa, Hiroshima, Tokyo, Hakodate and Kushiro in Japan, as well as Anchorage, Juneau and Ketchikan in Alaska. To see all sailings available aboard Carnival Luminosa, click here.

Carnival Spirit

Alaska Sailings

The Alaska season on board Carnival Spirit offers 21 week-long sailings that depart Seattle and cruise Tracy Arm Fjord and stop in ports Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia. The sailings begin April 14, 2025 and continue through the summer, with the final departure on Sept. 9, 2025. The ship will also sail an eight-day cruise departing May 5, 2025 that adds Icy Strait Point as a port of call.

Carnival Journeys

Ahead of its Alaska season, Carnival Spirit will offer two Carnival Journeys cruises. The first is a 14-day transatlantic cruise that departs March 16, 2025 from Barcelona and arrives in Miami, with visits in Malaga and Cadiz, Spain, as well Ponta Delgada, Azores and Bermuda. The second is a 15-day Journeys cruise from Miami to Seattle, departing March 30, 2025, transiting the Panama Canal and visiting Cartagena, Colombia; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Carnival Spirit will conclude the Alaska season with a 10-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys Alaska cruise that departs Seattle on Sept. 16, 2025 and visits seven destinations, including Tracy Arm Fjord, Skagway, Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka, and Ketchikan in Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia.

Following her Alaska season, Carnival Spirit will set sail on a unique 15-day roundtrip Carnival Journeys cruise to Hawaii from Seattle. Departing Sept. 26, 2025 and visiting Honolulu, Oahu; Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; and Hilo in Hawaii, as well as Victoria, British Columbia. The ship will also sail from Seattle to New Orleans, on a 16-day Panama Canal cruise that departs Oct. 11, 2025. The itinerary includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and Puntarenas, Costa Rica, then transits the Panama Canal and stops in Cartagena, Colombia as well. To see all sailings available aboard Carnival Spirit, click here.

The new Carnival Journeys cruises build on an already expanding program, in response to travelers’ increased interest in longer vacations and more adventurous experiences. The Carnival Journeys program of longer cruise itineraries offers guests more opportunities to see the world, from ocean crossings and Panama Canal transits, to special sailings that feature spectacular destinations in the Caribbean, Greenland, Hawaii, New Zealand, Japan, Tahiti, Southeast Asia and Alaska. Since the program launched in 2015, more than 330,000 Carnival guests have sailed on a Carnival Journeys cruise. That number is growing significantly as the program now offers more variety than ever before – with more than 85 upcoming and available cruises sailing more than 230,000 guests from now through 2025.

Additional 2025-26 deployment details will be announced soon, with more itineraries becoming available in the coming weeks.

